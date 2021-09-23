Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Northern Ireland
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are in Northern Ireland for an official visit.
Their trip began in Craigavon in County Armagh, where the couple met staff and service users at South Lake Leisure Centre.
The new facility has played a role during the Covid-19 pandemic, acting as a regional vaccination centre.
Medical professionals involved in the vaccination programme met Prince Edward and his wife Sophie on Thursday morning.
The couple also unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of the leisure centre, and met staff from Café IncredABLE, which employs people with learning difficulties.
They then made a visit to Craigmore Trees in Portadown, a business which supplies trees for the Northern Ireland Office's Centenary Trees for Schools initiative.
The earl and countess met with local school children to hear about their selection of a native tree to plant as part of the programme.
The next stop on their visit was the Elmfield Estate in Gilford, a village in County Down.
The earl and countess visited a monthly wholefood and wellbeing market, meeting producers, artisans, and customers.
That was followed by a trip to the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum in the County Antrim city where they toured the Flax to Fabric exhibition about the history of linen production in Ulster.
They also watched the museum's handloom weaver weaving a damask linen napkin commissioned to commemorate the granting of Royal status to nearby Hillsborough.