James Smyth pleads not guilty to Catholic workmen murders
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murders of two Catholic workmen in Belfast in May 1994.
Gary Convie, 24, and Eamon Fox, 44, were shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries while eating their lunch in a car at a building site in North Queen Street.
James Smyth, 55 of Forthriver Link in Belfast, appeared by videolink before Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.
He faced five charges, all of which he denied.
Those include an attempted murder of a person referred to in court papers as "Witness A" on the same date Mr Convie and Mr Fox were killed - 17 May 1994.
He is also accused of being a member of a banned organisation, the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), and for possessing a submachine gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury.
The prosecuting lawyer said it was expected that a trial could last between four to six weeks and take place after Easter in 2022.
The judge said he would review the case on 10 December.