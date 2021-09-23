Covid-19: Caution expected on rules as executive meets
Stormont ministers are set to hold the first face-to-face meeting of the Northern Ireland Executive in almost a year later on Thursday.
However, they are not expected to make any significant changes to the existing Covid-19 restrictions.
It follows the latest warning from Health Minister Robin Swann about the pressures on hospitals and staff.
He also has not ruled out further restrictions being imposed over winter to counter rising infection rates.
First Minister Paul Givan, from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), has repeatedly said he wants all regulations in Northern Ireland to be lifted by the end of September.
But Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, from Sinn Féin, said: "We're nowhere near the point where we can start to lift restrictions.
"I think it's unfortunate that some ministers have decided to say publicly and put dates to end points, that's not where we're at," she said.
The Sinn Féin vice-president returned to Stormont on Monday after recovering from Covid-19.
She said the virus "absolutely floored" her and it was probably her "worst experience" of illness.
This month Covid-19 rules for hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland were eased, with table service restrictions removed.
It meant customers were allowed to queue for service in bars and pubs for the first time since pandemic measures were introduced.
Dancing is now allowed at weddings and civil partnership receptions but nightclubs remain closed.
Many in the hospitality industry are waiting for guidance on nightclubs, after a long period of closure.
It will look and feel different when ministers gather around the executive table on Thursday morning for the first time since October 2020 - but don't expect much change beyond the optics.
Ministers have spent the week playing down expectations that more restrictions will be eased.
Instead we can expect some modest tweaks around the numbers who can mix in private homes.
There are still nine legally enforceable Covid-19 regulations in place, including social distancing and mask wearing in some indoor settings.
In spite of pleas from the hospitality industry for dates when those restrictions will be lifted ministers are unlikely to provide them, opting instead for more caution.
On Wednesday, the chief executives of industry bodies Retail NI, Hospitality Ulster and the Belfast Chamber of Commerce said the business community was "looking with desperation at the rest of the UK and this island as their restrictions are being phased out".
"The executive needs to produce a realistic timeline of safely lifting the remaining restrictions to give our members certainty and stability on the way ahead," they said.
The business leaders urged people who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine to do so "for their own health, for their families and for their own community".
Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland it is planned that most Covid-19 restrictions will effectively end by 22 October.
The Irish government said the easing of rules was dependent on 90% of adults being vaccinated and Covid-19 cases remaining manageable.