In pictures: The 2021 Balmoral Show
Thousands of people have been flocking to the first day of Balmoral Show, the biggest event in the agri-food calendar in Northern Ireland.
The show is being staged for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, having been cancelled last year.
This year's event, which was postponed from its traditional date in May, is being held over four days at Balmoral Park, outside Lisburn.
It has returned with new entry rules which have been introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.