BBC News

In pictures: The 2021 Balmoral Show

Published

Thousands of people have been flocking to the first day of Balmoral Show, the biggest event in the agri-food calendar in Northern Ireland.

The show is being staged for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, having been cancelled last year.

This year's event, which was postponed from its traditional date in May, is being held over four days at Balmoral Park, outside Lisburn.

It has returned with new entry rules which have been introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

image source, Pacemaker
image captionFace masks were a new addition for the first Covid-era Balmoral Show
image source, Pacemaker
image captionThe competition can be intense as livestock handlers vie for Balmoral's coveted championship titles
image source, Pacemaker
image captionThere was a queue for the showers at the Balmoral Show
image source, Pacemaker
image captionA shampoo and a scrub ensured these cattle were looking their best for the judges
image source, Pacemaker
image captionIt was a "short back and sides" all round as sheep shearers put their skills to the test
image source, Pacemaker
image captionBalmoral's sheep shearing competition is now in its 60th year
image source, Pacemaker
image captionThe competitions also included a show jumping tournament
image source, Pacemaker
image captionSome competitors couldn't help hogging the limelight in the pig pens
image source, Pacemaker
image captionAfter all the excitement of the competition ring, it was time to get a snack and hit the hay

Related Topics

More on this story