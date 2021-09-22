Covid-19: NI records four Covid-linked deaths, 1,060 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,517.
Another 1,060 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 1,145 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 229,501 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 397 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Wednesday, compared to 384 on Tuesday.
There were 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Wednesday, up two from Tuesday.
Last updated 22 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,509,462 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
That includes 1,306,822 first doses, and 1,202,311 second doses.
Last updated 22 September at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,423 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,179.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 286 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 297 on Monday.
There are 63 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, down two since Monday.
Last updated 21 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,130,149 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
Of those, 3,752,726 were first doses and 3,377,423 were second doses.
Last updated 20 September at 17 :00
Source: Department of Health Ireland