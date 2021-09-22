Covid-19: Edwin Poots says unvaccinated need to catch themselves on
- Published
People in Northern Ireland who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine need to "catch themselves on", Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has said.
The former DUP leader was speaking ahead of the Balmoral Show, which will have a pop-up vaccination facility.
He told BBC News NI that some people "couldn't be bothered" to get vaccinated, and others had "listened to nonsense going out on social media".
"It's not going to be some new world order thing," he said.
"People who really need cancer care in hospital and other major life-saving surgeries cannot get it because those beds are full of people that haven't been vaccinated."
He said intensive care units were "full of people" who have not received the vaccine.
"It's something that's been worked out by hundred of different scientists from different institutions across the world and we need the vaccination to be rolled out to as many as possible," Mr Poots added.
Low vaccine uptake
Last week, the Department of Health said unvaccinated people made up 12% of the adult population in Northern Ireland, but 72% of people in intensive care.
It said adults who have not had two vaccine doses are five times more likely to be admitted to hospital, and 10 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care.
Northern Ireland has the lowest vaccine uptake rate in the UK, with 87.1% of people over-16 who have taken the first dose, and 80.1% having taken the second dose.
Across the entire UK, 89.4% of people over 16 have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 81.9% have received the second dose.
Wales has the highest vaccination rate out of the nations, with 91.4% of those over 16 having received the first dose, and 84.8% having received the second.
In Northern Ireland, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,508,203 vaccines have been administered, including 1,306,326 first doses, and 1,201,657 second doses.