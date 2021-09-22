Brexit: Biden in new warning to UK over Northern Ireland
- Published
President Joe Biden has again warned that peace in Northern Ireland must not be jeopardised as a result of complications caused by Brexit.
Mr Biden was speaking at the start of talks in Washington with Boris Johnson.
He said he had concerns about the Irish border, amid continuing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Johnson said they were at one on the issue and that nobody wanted to see anything that would interrupt or imbalance the Good Friday Agreement.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market for goods to ensure free trade across the Irish border.
However, it has led to additional checks on goods being traded across the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which has drawn criticism and protests from unionist politicians in Northern Ireland who have called for it to be scrapped.
The UK wants a fundamental renegotiation of the protocol but the EU has said that is not possible, although it is prepared to consider additional flexibilities.
Mr Biden told media at the White House that he felt "very strongly" about the protocol.
"We spent an enormous amount of time and effort, the United States, it was a major bipartisan effort made.
"And I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland."
Earlier this year, the president warned that the UK-EU dispute over border controls should not risk the peace process in Northern Ireland.
"We're going to talk a little bit about trade today and we're going to have to work that through," he said.
A UK government spokesperson said its priority was still getting a deal with the US alone.