Stormont departments may face budget cuts, warns Conor Murphy
Stormont's finance minister has told ministerial colleagues that most departments could face budget cuts if health spending is to be prioritised.
Conor Murphy is preparing the ground for a three-year budget, possibly after the Chancellor's UK spending review next month.
Northern Ireland has the UK's longest hospital waiting lists.
The day-to-day annual budget for health and social care is around £6.5bn, half of Stormont's revenue spending.
In April, a senior department official told MLAs that health would need an additional £400m in 2022/23 "just to stand still".
Brigitte Worth said that without extra funding it would be "extremely difficult" to deliver on rebuilding strategies for sectors such as elective care, cancer, mental health and urgent care.
Stormont and the other devolved administrations will find out their total annual funding allocations up until 2025 when the chancellor delivers his spending review on 27 October.
Stormont will then face a tight timetable to produce a budget before the end of the financial year in April.
The budget process is supposed to involve a three-month consultation, which would mean a budget being passed in late February at the earliest.
Mr Murphy has also warned that it if the DUP were to collapse the executive over the Northern Ireland Protocol it will derail the budget process and make it harder for the health service to plan.
Ahead of the spending review, Stormont is due to have a regular budget reallocation process, known as a monitoring round.
It is understood Health Minister Robin Swann has asked for all of that money for his department.