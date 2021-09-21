Driver and Vehicle Agency says sorry for MoT booking issues
- Published
The Driver and Vehicle Agency has apologised for the delay in rolling out a new MoT booking system, leaving drivers unable to get a test slot.
For the past week, those trying to book a test through the online system have been unable to do so.
Customers with an existing booking are unaffected by the issue.
The agency said it was trying to resolve some technical difficulties but the service would be operational by 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
However, the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has previously said the system would be running by 17 September and then 20 September.
The problem was not resolved by either of those dates.
"The DVA is upgrading and improving its MoT and driving test booking system," the agency said.
"The go-live date for the new system was delayed in order to resolve some technical difficulties associated with the transition.
"The DVA apologises to customers for any inconvenience caused.
MoT test checks are carried out to ensure a vehicle meets road safety and environmental standards.
It is against the law to drive a vehicle of MoT age without a valid MoT certificate and those caught doing so could be fined up to £1,000.
Bradley Spence, a mechanic based in Saintfield, County Down, said there was already an existing backlog for an MoT.
"If you go on to book your car in that's maybe due in next week, it might be a month or two months before you can get a test date," Mr Spence told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
"There's a massive backlog."