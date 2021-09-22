Balmoral Show returns with new Covid-19 entry rules
- Published
The biggest agricultural event in Northern Ireland, the Balmoral Show, opens to visitors on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began.
It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and this year's show also faced some disruption.
It was postponed from its traditional date in May and is now taking place from 22 to 25 September.
Entry rules have also changed and all ticket holders must show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test.
That is just one of the changes the organisers have introduced this year to ensure that the event is "Covid compliant" and safe for its visitors and staff.
Those travelling to the show have been advised to book their ticket in advance as no tickets will be available to buy on arrival at the venue.
Visitors will have to provide their contact details for Covid-19 track-and-trace purposes when they purchase tickets for the show.
The wearing of face masks is required inside all indoor buildings during the event, except when guests are eating or drinking at a table.
Anyone who has not yet received their Covid-19 vaccine can get one at a walk-in vaccination clinic operated by the South Eastern Health and Social Trust.
The organisers have also published a visitors' code of conduct, which lists all the rules they have introduced this year in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Speaking after a visit to the showgrounds to preview the exhibits, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: "Balmoral is the largest agricultural event in Northern Ireland and it is the highlight of the year for many in the agri-food sector.
"It's a chance to show off the world-class, award-winning produce we have in this region.
"I am delighted the show is able to go ahead this year and I pay tribute to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society for their hard work in ensuring the show is safe and enjoyable for everyone who's got a ticket."
'Cow, ploughs and wows'
In a wide-ranging competition schedule entitled Cows, Ploughs and Plenty of Wows, there are trophies, championship titles and cash prizes up for grabs for the best livestock breeders and handlers.
The traditional Balmoral sheep-shearing competition is now in its 60th year and there will also be show jumping and polo tournaments, a falconry display and a dog agility display.
Local food and drink companies will be showcasing their goods at the Northern Ireland Food Pavilion.
The Balmoral Show is run by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).
The organisation can trace its roots back to the aftermath of the Irish Famine in the mid-19th Century, when farmers came together to improve agricultural knowledge and expertise.
It has been known officially as the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society since 1904 but the movement has been hosting agricultural shows for more than 150 years.
The Balmoral Show was so named because for decades it was hosted at the King's Hall in the Balmoral area of south Belfast.
The RUAS moved out of the King's Hall in 2012 and, from the following year, it began staging the Balmoral Show at its new home on the site of the former Maze prison, outside Lisburn.