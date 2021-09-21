Covid-19: NI records four Covid-linked deaths, 1,145 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,513.
Another 1,145 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,020 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 228,441 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 384 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Tuesday, compared to 379 on Monday.
There were 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Tuesday, down one from Monday.
Last updated 21 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,508,203 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
That includes 1,306,326 first doses, and 1,201,657 second doses.
Last updated 21 September at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,154 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,179.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 297 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 278 on Sunday.
There are 65 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up two since Sunday.
Last updated 20 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,130,149 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
Of those, 3,752,726 were first doses and 3,377,423 were second doses.
Last updated 20 September at 17 :00
Source: Department of Health Ireland