Brexit: Almost 100,000 people in NI apply to EU settlement scheme
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Almost 100,000 people in Northern Ireland applied to the scheme that could allow them to remain in post-Brexit UK by the June deadline, according to official figures.
The settlement scheme is designed to give EU citizens - who entered the UK under the EU's freedom of movement principle - the right to remain.
By the end of June, a decision had been reached on almost 90,000 applications.
Almost 95% of those applicants were granted settled or pre-settled status.
Settled status is granted to people who can prove they have been in the UK continuously for five years or more.
Those living in the UK for shorter periods of time can qualify for pre-settled status, which can be upgraded to settled status once the applicant has reached the five-year milestone.
The highest number of concluded applications in Northern Ireland so far came from Polish people (25,670).
The next highest came from Lithuanian (12,740) and Romanian (10,300) nationals.
There was a rush of last-minute applications with about 7,500 in June compared to about 2,000 each month earlier in the year.
There are separate arrangements for people from the Republic of Ireland, under the terms of the Common Travel Area.
People who hold Irish citizenship - including dual British and Irish citizenship - do not need to apply to the scheme.