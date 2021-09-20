Three cleared of attempted murder in Lisburn
Three men were cleared of involvement in a murder-bid in Lisburn in 2019 allegedly linked to a Dublin drug feud.
James Marry (32), of no fixed abode, Craig O'Connor (27) of Clonliff Road, Dublin, and Gary Shortall, 33, of Bellfield Court, Balbriggan, had denied involvement in the attempted murder.
They were also acquitted of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
They had been due to stand trial but the prosecution offered no evidence.
No details surrounding the shooting were given during the short hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.
Previous courts heard four shots had been fired at a property in Ballynahinch Road, hitting one upstairs apartment and a ground floor flat.
A vehicle seen leaving the area at the time was followed by an unmarked police car leading to a pursuit along the M1 motorway before it was stopped in the Tamnamore Road, Dungannon.
It was suggested the shooting may have been linked to a "drug feud in Dublin".
The jury was directed by Judge RoseAnne McCormick QC to find the trio not guilty after prosecution QC Neil Connor offered no evidence in the case.
Mr Marry was released immediately, followed by O'Connor and Shortall, after they were each fined £100 for offences they had previously admitted.
O'Connor had admitted possessing "one or two joints of cannabis" and Shortall for driving without insurance. He was also disqualified from driving for five years in Northern Ireland.
Following their release, the judge ordered their passports be returned in addition to any money lodged with the court as part of any of their previous bail conditions.
Following the acquittal, Belfast-based solicitors Madden and Finucane solicitors who represented Mr Marry, said: "Our client was told that he was free to leave the court and he looks forward to being permanently reunited with his family."