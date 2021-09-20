Tom Oliver: New lines of inquiry offer hope in IRA murder case
By Nuala McCann
BBC News NI
- Published
Police investigating the IRA murder of a farmer 30 years ago have confirmed they are following "several new lines of inquiry".
Tom Oliver, 43, from County Louth, was abducted from his farm in the Republic of Ireland on 19 July 1991.
He was found shot dead at Belleeks, County Armagh, the next day.
Operation Kenova, the unit examining scores of Troubles-era killings, said an appeal in July prompted a number of individuals to come forward.
"We have been heartened by the response to our 30th anniversary appeal into the murder of Tom Oliver and it has prompted new activity in the investigation," said former police chief Jon Boutcher, who heads Operation Kenova.
However, he said the team was particularly keen to speak to a young woman who called police to report that Mr Oliver's body had been dumped.
"We will leave no stone unturned in our search for the truth into what happened and who was responsible for this brutal and senseless killing," he said.
Detectives had spoken to some former gardaí (Irish police officers) but they would ask others to come forward, he added.
"There are some key people who we really would like to speak to and I would appeal to them to reconsider their position to help us get to the truth for the family," he said.
"These people aren't under suspicion of any offences, we just want them to share what they know - they could hold that key piece of information to give Tom's family the answers they so desperately deserve."
At the time of the murder, the IRA released a statement claiming Mr Oliver was shot because he was a police informer.
This was vehemently denied by his family, friends and gardaí.
It has since been claimed he was murdered to protect the identity of the senior British Army agent within the IRA known as Stakeknife.
In July, it emerged fresh DNA evidence had been recovered in the course of the investigation which could also help bring a prosecution.
At that stage, Mr Oliver's family said they felt hopeful "the net is closing" on those responsible for his shooting.
Operation Kenova is also trying to locate Mr Oliver's own car, a Ford Cortina.
It was initially seized by police from a field at Feehan's Lane at Castlecarragh in County Louth, but it is not clear what happened to it.
In July, Mr Boutcher said his team had "an understanding" of who was involved in the father-of-seven's murder.
Inquiries are taking place on both sides of the border and also Australia.