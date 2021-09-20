Organ donation: NI Assembly to debate opt-out system for NI
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI
- Published
A major change to Northern Ireland's organ donation rules in Northern Ireland will be debated at Stormont on Monday.
If passed, the legislation would mean people automatically become donors unless they specifically opt out.
Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK where an opt-out system for organ donation is not in place.
Until June, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had blocked attempts to pass a bill changing the system.
Following talks between First Minister Paul Givan, Health Minister Robin Swann, who proposed the legislation, and campaigners, Mr Givan announced he had given approval for the legislation to proceed to the assembly.
The lack of opposition would allow for such a bill to become law before the assembly is dissolved ahead of the election due in May.
However, campaigners have raised concerns that the bill might never become law due to the DUP's threat to collapse Stormont over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Earlier this month, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party may quit Stormont "within weeks" if its demands over the protocol are not met,
There are currently about 115 people waiting for an organ transplant in Northern Ireland.
Fearghal McKinney, from the British Heart Foundation, told BBC NI's Sunday Politics programme that campaigners would get back up to fight for the legislation if power sharing were to dissolve before it could pass.
"The gift of life is in the hands of our politicians right now," he said.
In the first year after England introduced an opt-out system, the organs of 296 people were donated.
This accounted for 29% of all donors in the 12-month period and resulted in a total of 714 organs being transplanted.