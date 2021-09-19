Rathfriland: Boy, 16, is bailed after band parade incident
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been released on bail following an incident involving a car at a band parade in County Down, pending further inquires.
Two men, in their 30s and 40s, suffered minor injuries after a car drove towards the parade in the Newry Street area of Rathfriland.
It happened at about 20:40 BST on Friday.
Police said they were not investigating a sectarian hate crime motive.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a black Seat Leon failed to stop a number of times for officers.
The 16-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of six counts of dangerous driving, six counts of failing to stop for police, aggravated taking and driving away, disqualified driving, no insurance and three counts of failing to stop and report and remain at an injury road traffic collision.
He was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault and other related offences.
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District Chief Inspector Barney O'Connor appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage to contact the PSNI.