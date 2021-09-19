Covid-19: NI records five Covid-linked deaths, 889 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,504.
Another 889 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,072 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 226,276 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 419 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Friday, down from 425 on Thursday.
There were 38 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday, the same as the day before.
The department's Covid dashboard, which has details of hospital numbers, is not updated at weekends.
Vaccines
A total of 2,505,607 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
That includes 1,304,999 first doses, and 1,200,606 second doses.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,179.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,224 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
There are 278 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up 17 from Saturday.
There are 63 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, down three on Saturday's figure.
Vaccines
A total of 7,119,653 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
Of those, 3,750,782 were first doses and 3,368,871 were second doses.
