NI100: Stormont hosts largest ever gathering of Lambeg drummers
- Published
The largest ever gathering of Lambeg drums has taken place outside Parliament Buildings in Belfast.
More than 100 drummers took part in the event on Saturday afternoon to commemorate Northern Ireland's centenary year.
The event, called Drums for Ulster, was organised by the Ulster-Scots Agency and Northern Ireland's five Lambeg drumming associations.
Participants were issued with a certificate to mark the occasion.
A suite of eight new drums, commissioned by the Ulster-Scots Agency to celebrate the centenary, were dedicated at the event.
Each drum depicts a significant person and building associated with the foundation of Northern Ireland, with an emphasis on those from the Ulster-Scots community, according to the agency.
Speaking about the new Lambeg drums, the agency's chief executive said that the drums "are going to be used in the community to teach Lambeg drumming and to extend the breadth of understanding of this really important musical tradition".
Ian Crozier said the event "provided a unique opportunity for the Ulster-Scots community to celebrate Northern Ireland's centenary".
"The Lambeg drum is the only musical instrument that is unique to Northern Ireland so we thought it was fitting that in this centenary year that should feature prominently," added Mr Crozier.
"It's really important for lots of people in Northern Ireland to celebrate the centenary in all sorts of positive ways.
"This was something which we could come together and do outside and do safely."