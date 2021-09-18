Covid-19: NI records six Covid-linked deaths, 1,072 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,499.
Another 1,072 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 1,239 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 225,387 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 419 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Friday, down from 425 on Thursday.
There were 38 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday, the same as the day before.
The department's Covid dashboard, which has details of hospital numbers, is not updated at weekends.
Vaccines
A total of 2,505,003 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
A breakdown of the numbers of first and second vaccines is not available at weekends.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,179.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,456 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
There are 261 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down 27 from Friday.
There are 66 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, down seven on Friday's figure.
Vaccines
A total of 7,088,705 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 3,745,660 were first doses and 3,433,045 were second doses.
