Covid-19: Amber list scraped for NI, but testing remains
- Published
The traffic light system for travel to and from Northern Ireland is to be simplified from early next month.
The categorisations of green and amber will no longer be used, with countries being listed as either red, or non-red.
From 4 October, travellers from non-red list countries will have eligibility to enter Northern Ireland determined by their vaccination status.
It is in line with a changes made by the UK government, which apply in England.
Changes to pre-travel and post-arrival testing have also been announced at a UK level, but are not yet being introduced in Northern Ireland.
Under the new UK testing regime, people who have had both jabs will not need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list.
PCR tests will also no longer be required for any country not on the red list.
However, proposed changes for the testing regime in Northern Ireland are to be discussed by the Northern Ireland Executive next week, the Department of Health said on Saturday.
A number of changes are also being made to the red list.
From 22 September, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, Oman, The Maldives, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be removed.
Currently, in Northern Ireland, fully-vaccinated travellers from elsewhere in the UK, the EU, and the United States are not required to self-isolate or take an eight-day PCR test.
From 4 October, this will also apply to travellers from the following countries:
- Canada
- Australia
- Israel
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Barbados
- Brunei
- Taiwan
- Dominica
- Japan
- South Korea
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Malaysia
- Saudi Arabia
- Bahrain
The categorisation for fully-vaccinated is also being expanded to include individuals who have received mixed doses.