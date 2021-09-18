Rathfriland: Minor injuries after car 'failed to stop' at parade
Two men suffered minor injuries after a car reportedly drove into a band parade in County Down, police said.
Police said a black Seat Leon failed to stop for police at the Newry Street area of Rathfriland on Friday night.
Footage circulating online shows the vehicle driving towards the parade before slowing.
It then partially mounts the pavement close to three pedestrians and drives around band members, before driving off at speed past a police officer.
Police said a man aged in his 40s and another in his 30s received minor injuries as the vehicle drove off.
Local Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Councillor Jill Macauley said those attending could have been seriously injured.
Alliance Party councillor Brian Pope tweeted that the incident was "very distressing" and the car appeared to be "driven recklessly".
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister said there was "palpable anger across the unionist community" following the incident.