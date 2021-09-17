BBC News

Three arrests after £440K drugs seizure in Belfast and Tyrone

image source, PA Media

Three people have been arrested after police seized drugs with an estimated street value of £440,000 during searches in counties Antrim and Tyrone.

The suspected Class B drugs were discovered during searches by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit in Belfast, Castlecaulfield and Aughnacloy on Friday.

Two men, aged 33 and 44, and a woman, 40, have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

They remain in custody.

Police said cash and mobile phones were also seized during the searches.

