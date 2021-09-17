Teens and over 50s in Northern Ireland to be offered flu jab
Schoolchildren in years eight to 12 and people aged over 50 are among the groups eligible for the flu vaccine in Northern Ireland this winter.
The Department of Health announced it was widening the criteria ahead of a winter in which the Covid-19 virus and the flu will both circulate.
The vaccination programme is set to officially begin next month.
However, it is expected GPs will begin to administer the vaccine as soon as they receive their initial orders.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said due to the lower levels of influenza in the world last winter, it was expected there would be a "lower level of population immunity against influenza" this year.
He said modelling indicated the influenza season could be 50% larger than usually seen, and it was possible it would begin earlier than usual.
"Influenza vaccination is therefore an important priority this coming autumn to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with influenza, and to reduce hospitalisations during a time when Health and Social Care Northern Ireland may also be managing significant winter outbreaks of Covid-19," he said.
Groups eligible for the flu vaccine
• All preschool children aged two to four years on 1 September 2021
• All primary and secondary (up to year 12) school children
• Those aged six months to two years and 16 to 49 years in clinical risk groups
• Pregnant women
• Those aged 50 years and over
• Those in long-stay residential care homes
• Carers
• Close contacts of immunocompromised individuals
Most frontline health and social care workers are also eligible for the flu vaccine.
During last year's flu season, the vaccine programme was expanded to household contacts of those who had received shielding letters, staff in independent care homes, and children in the first year of secondary school.
Health Minister Robin Swann said the 2020 to 2021 winter saw the largest influenza vaccination programme ever, and had the best vaccine uptake rates.
He said Covid-19 precautions such as mask-wearing, physical and social distancing, and restricted international travel had also reduced flu levels globally.
"I do not underestimate the challenges involved in delivering the flu programme to tens of thousands of children and adults over a short period, while ensuring public health measures and social distancing advice is adhered to, but it is essential that we achieve as high an uptake rate as possible," said Mr Swann.