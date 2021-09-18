Coronvirus: Saliva tests considered for mainstream SEN pupils
The Department of Health is considering the "feasibility" of offering rapid saliva tests to children with special needs (SEN) in mainstream schools.
Only pupils in special schools are offered the tests, known as Lamp (loop-mediated isothermal amplification).
Some parents of pupils with SEN in mainstream schools have told BBC News NI their children find taking swab-based testing "traumatic".
Currently, pupils in mainstream schools take lateral flow device (LFD) tests.
These involve nose or throat swabs.
If they are identified as a close contact in school they are asked to take a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test which also involves swabbing.
Joanne Comiskey's seven-year-old son, Caelum, is autistic and she said that he "really struggles with any medical intervention".
"So the PCR test is a real struggle for him," she told BBC News NI.
"He broke his nose a couple of years ago so he doesn't like anything at all near his nose."
'He was crying'
Ms Comiskey said that Caelum's brother had tested positive after returning to school so the whole family had to take PCR tests as close contacts.
"We had no choice but to test Caelum," she said.
"He was crying, hiding under the bed, trying to get away from us, pleading for us not to swab his nose.
"It was very difficult for my husband and myself and very, very difficult for Caelum."
Caelum has a statement of SEN, but as he is a pupil in a mainstream primary, Lamp testing is not available for him.
While there are 6,400 pupils in special schools in Northern Ireland, about 14,000 pupils with statements of SEN are enrolled in mainstream schools.
The rapid saliva-based tests are easier than nose and throat swab testing for children, and are offered weekly to all pupils in special schools in Northern Ireland.
The Education Authority (EA) and the Public Health Agency (PHA) are working in partnership with Queen's University, Belfast, to deliver the testing programme.
The tests, which are voluntary, are analysed by a laboratory at Queen's and results are delivered the same day the test is taken.
'I am not putting him through that'
Ms Comiskey said that Lamp tests would not leave Caelum in a "traumatic state".
"Caelum knows he has to be tested for Covid and he knows that's important but the PCR and lateral-flow tests are just too much," she said.
"We cannot keep traumatising our children in order to get them and education and I can't keep keeping him at home."
"I will not test him again, I am not putting him through that."
"It is not fair, it is too traumatic and it is too much for him to go through."
"Every time a positive case comes through in his class I don't want to be in the same situation where I'm getting upset at the thought of having to tell him he needs tested."
When contacted by BBC News NI, the Department of Health said the "feasibility" of making Lamp testing available in mainstream schools was "currently under consideration".
"It is recognised that it may be easier for children with additional needs to provide a saliva sample rather than regular swabbing," its statement continued.
"However, there are considerable practical and logistical challenges to making regular LAMP testing available in mainstream schools."
The department also said that the current arrangements for regular asymptomatic testing in all schools would be reviewed at half-term.
"Asymptomatic testing in schools is kept under continuous review and a decision on arrangements after half term will be taken in line with the overall epidemiological situation at that time," it said.