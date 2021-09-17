Police seize ammunition during County Down searches
Two men have been arrested after ammunition was seized during searches on the Ards Peninsula, in County Down.
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out searches at properties in Portavogie, Ballywalter and Newtownards on Friday evening.
The men, aged 37 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possessing counterfeit currency.
They remain in custody at this time.