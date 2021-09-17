Mid and East Antrim Council: Trade union investigates bullying claims
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI
- Published
A trade union is investigating claims of bullying and harassment at Mid and East Antrim Council.
NIPSA said it has received a number of complaints from its members employed by the council.
Its Assistant Secretary Alan Law said that as a result of the complaints "it had launched a survey to ascertain our members' experiences at work".
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said the claims are unfounded.
Mr Law said: "Bullying and harassment can only thrive in environments where others turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour and conduct, anyone doing this is as guilty as the bully.
"NIPSA will ensure our members can work in an environment where bullying and harassment is not tolerated and will strive to protect members' interests."
'Extremely disappointed'
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it "has a zero tolerance for bullying and harassment and strongly rejects allegations made by the NIPSA Regional Representative".
However, Mr Law said he did not make allegations but is looking into complaints from the workforce.
The council said it is "extremely disappointed " the trade union did not engage with management first.
"Council management continue to work closely with staff regarding the safe return to work, with staff health, safety and wellbeing our priority at all times," it said.
"The return to work of our staff is vital to ensure the restoration of all our services to deliver maximum benefit for citizens.
"A wide range of policies, reporting avenues and measures are in place for any staff to raise any concerns they may have."