Covid-19: Nisra records slight fall in virus-related deaths
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
There has been a very slight fall in the number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.
The government statistics agency Nisra said in the week up to 10 September, the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 61 people, a decrease of three on the previous week.
It brings the total number of deaths registered by the agency to 3,307.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,445.
Nisra's figures are higher, because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, around two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (2,250).
There have been 1,067 care home resident deaths, accounting for about a third of all Covid-19 related deaths.
Of those deaths, 815 occurred in care homes, while the remainder happened elsewhere, including in hospital.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.4%) and other residential locations (7.4%).
People aged 75 and over account for three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (75.0%) between 19 March 2020 and 10 September 2021.
Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon (12.4%) and Mid-Ulster (8.1%) council areas have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.5% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 10 September 2021 was 377.
That is 37 more than the previous week, and 89 more than the five-year average for the time of year.