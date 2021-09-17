Covid-19: Fermanagh photographer scoops UK press award
A Fermanagh photographer has won a UK-wide award for his photos documenting the impact of Covid-19 in the area.
The Impartial Reporter's John McVitty won UK Weekly Photographer of the Year in the UK Regional Press Awards.
Among his work was the funeral of Anne Best, who was was buried without a church ceremony after dying with Covid.
There was more success for Northern Ireland with Belfast Telegraph photographer Kevin Scott winning Daily/Sunday Photographer of the Year.
The judges said his "silhouette of children enjoying a playground while a contentious bonfire rages in the background is immediately arresting thanks to the complex juxtapositions woven into the image".
The awards celebrate the best of regional daily and weekly newspapers across the UK.
Mr McVitty's photos included the Dean of Clogher, the Very Reverend Kenneth Hall, preaching to an empty St. Macartin's Cathedral during the Covid-19 lockdown, images of the North West Mountain Rescue Team and burial of the first person to die of Covid-19 in Fermanagh.
The judges said: "The image of a priest preaching to an empty church is well-composed, John's choice in positioning underscoring the loneliness and surreality many of us experienced during lockdown.
"The image of the mountain rescue searching in horrendous conditions is fantastic and highlights John's sheer dedication skill and instinct," they added.
Mark Conway, the editor of The Impartial Reporter, described Mr McVitty as "a superb photographer who has been an integral part of The Impartial Reporter team for many years".
"This UK-wide award is due recognition for his hard work, dedication and expertise in always finding the photo that tells the story," he said.
He added that the whole team was "delighted" for him.
Across the 30 award category there were three Northern Ireland winners.
The paper also scooped the award for front page of the year in the weekly papers category, for an edition featuring the headline "We didn't get to say goodbye", accompanied by an article from Rodney Edwards focussing on families who were unable to have traditional funerals.
Not surprised @JohnMcVittyPix’s photos documenting impact of Covid-19 on his home county have won major UK award. I had the honour of reporting on some of those stories with him. People let him into their lives because they respect and adore him. And so do we. Proud of you, mate! pic.twitter.com/BhZWLavMjw— Rodney Edwards (@rodneyedwards) September 16, 2021
The award judges said the "stark image of funeral directors in hazmat suits as they buried a Covid victim brought home the cruel impact of the pandemic on ordinary families".
Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, said the awards had been particularly significant this year.
Thrilled to win @EditorsUK Daily / Sunday photographer of the year with my colleague @ColmOR_SL_BT placing 2nd & @JohnMcVittyPix winning the weekly award. Big thanks to the wider @BelTel team, @EllieMcA21, and everyone here who keeps me right, certainly a team award ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MeDYP7n9R2— Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) September 16, 2021
"In such a difficult period of time, their work has been essential in keeping the public informed, campaigning on issues, making us laugh and making us cry," she said.