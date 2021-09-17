NI100: Coveney to meet Stormont parties amid Higgins row
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The Irish foreign minister will continue talks with Stormont parties on Friday as controversy continues over President Michael D Higgins' decision not to attend a service to mark Northern Ireland's centenary.
Simon Coveney will meet unionist and Alliance politicians, who have called on the president to reconsider.
The Queen has also been invited to the event, in Armagh next month.
No reason has been given for the president's non-attendance.
However, the Irish government said it was a matter for the president alone and any invitation for a government representative to attend would be considered.
Mr Coveney, who will be at the church service, is also expected to attend a centenary event in Belfast later in the day.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for President Higgins said he was "not in a position to attend the ceremony and this has been communicated to the organisers".
The inter-denominational service is being organised by the leaders of the main Christian churches.
It will take place at the Church of Ireland cathedral in Armagh city on 21 October.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he believed that President Higgins' decision was "based in politics" and a "disappointing and retrograde step".
Alliance MP Stephen Farry also called on President Higgins to reconsider, saying the event was "very much in keeping with the reconciliation efforts of successive Irish presidents and the Queen", while Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said it was an "uncharacteristic" decision from someone who had consistently promoted reconciliation.
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood said people should take President Higgins "at his word when he says he can not be there", and that the president had a track record of reconciliation.