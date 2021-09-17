NI100: Michael D Higgins defends decision not to attend centenary event
- Published
Irish President Michael D Higgins has denied that he is snubbing the Queen by turning down an invitation to a church service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.
The president said he declined the invite because the event had become politicised.
The Queen is due to attend the event in Armagh on 21 October.
President Higgins said the title of the service made it inappropriate for him to attend as head of state.
He said the title, which states that the event will "mark the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland", was political, the Irish Times and the Belfast Telegraph has reported.
President Higgins also said he had been incorrectly referred to as the president of the Republic of Ireland in the invitation rather than the president of Ireland.
DUP criticism 'a bit much'
Speaking from Rome where he is due to meet Pope Francis on Friday, the president said the event had started out as an invitation to a religious service but had become a political statement.
"I am not snubbing anyone and I am not part of anyone's boycott or any other events in Northern Ireland," he said
"I wish their service well but they understand that I have the right to exercise discretion as to what I think is appropriate."
President Higgins was speaking for the first time since news broke on Wednesday that he had declined the invitation.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for President Higgins had said he was "not in a position to attend the ceremony and this has been communicated to the organisers".
The president's decision provoked criticism in Northern Ireland, with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson saying he believed it was a "disappointing and retrograde step".
However, President Higgins said criticism by the DUP was "a bit much".
"I have gone up to Northern Ireland to take part in events. There often has not been a great deal of traffic down from the DUP people who are criticising me now."
Alliance MP Stephen Farry also called on President Higgins to reconsider, saying the event was "very much in keeping with the reconciliation efforts of successive Irish presidents and the Queen", while Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said it was an "uncharacteristic" decision from someone who had consistently promoted reconciliation.
Coveney in Northern Ireland for talks
The Irish foreign minister will continue talks with Stormont parties on Friday as the controversy over the service continues.
Simon Coveney will meet unionist and Alliance politicians, who have called on the president to reconsider.
The Irish government said the issue of attendance at the service was a matter for the president alone and any invitation for a government representative to attend would be considered.
Mr Coveney, who will be at the church service, is also expected to attend a centenary event in Belfast later in the day.