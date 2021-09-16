Lyra McKee: Two men charged with murder of journalist
Two men have been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate in April 2019.
The men, aged 21 and 33, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson.
The 33-year-old has also been charged with robbery.
A third man, aged 20, has been charged with riot, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs.
All three are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court via video-link on Friday.
A 19-year-old man, who was also arrested during the same police operation, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.