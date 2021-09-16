Covid-19: NI records five Covid-linked deaths, 1,071 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,483.
Another 1,071 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 1,304 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 223,076 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 425 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Thursday, down from 426 on Wednesday.
There were 38 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Thursday, up from 36 the day before.
Last updated 16 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,501,235 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
So far, 1,302,069 first doses of the vaccination have been administered, with 1,199,165 second doses given.
Last updated 16 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,185 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
There are 292 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down 17 from Tuesday.
There are 65 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up five on Tuesday's figure.
Last updated 15 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,059,629 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of those, 3,740,175 were first doses and 3,319,454 were second doses.
Last updated 14 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland