Irish president declines invite to NI centenary service
Irish President Michael D Higgins has declined an invitation to attend a church service with the Queen next month to mark Northern Ireland's centenary.
The service is being held in Armagh city at the end of October.
Mr Higgins' non-attendance has been criticised by unionist politicians, who have asked whether it is an "official snub" of centenary events.
A spokesman for the president said he was not in a position to attend.
It is understood he had been expected at the event.
The spokesman said it been communicated to the organisers and that the president has conveyed his good wishes to the Queen.
"The president has welcomed and continues to welcome any opportunities to meet with her majesty and members of her family," said the spokesman.
The Catholic primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, will attend along with the heads of the Church of Ireland, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Methodist Church in Ireland and the Irish Council of Churches.
Was it a date clash, or was it political?
Analysis by BBC News NI's Mark Simpson
Organisers of the church service planned for Armagh next month have been keen to ensure it is cross-community and cross-border.
The image of the British and Irish heads of state - the Queen and President Higgins - side by side at the service would have been a powerful image.
The invitation list was never published but it was widely assumed that they would be at the top.
Attention now will focus on the reasons for the move by President Higgins to decline his invitation.
Was it a date-clash? Was it practical decision? Or was it political?
Unionists are seeking answers. Church leaders are staying quiet.
So far, Northern Ireland's centenary year has passed without much controversy and the churches will be trying to ensure their service in Armagh does not become the centre of a political storm.
In a statement, the churches' leaders said the service of "reflection and hope" will mark the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland.
The inter-denominational service is being organised by the leaders of the main Christian churches and it is believed an invitation was also extended to the Queen.
Scheduled to take place on October 21, the service is part of the centenary programme to mark 100 years since Northern Ireland was created in May 1921 after the partition of Ireland.
President Higgins' office has not given specific details about why he will not be at the service.
DUP MLA Peter Weir said he had asked asked the president's office whether he was joining a nationalist "boycott" of events marking the centenary.
"If President Higgins is officially snubbing NI Centenary events, I have urged him to think again," said Mr Weir.
"This island has a been living through a decade of centenary milestones.
"At every stage unionism has engaged positively and sought to use such events to advance reconciliation and peace."
President Higgins was in Italy addressing the Arraiolos Group of EU Presidents in Italy on Wednesday, and is to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican on Friday.