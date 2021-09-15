DUP boycott could place £1bn in jeopardy, Conor Murphy claims
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Plans by the DUP to boycott meetings of the North South Ministerial Council could place £1bn of Peace Plus funding in "significant jeopardy", Conor Murphy has said.
Stormont's finance minister said the money needed approval at next month's meeting of the council.
Last week, the DUP said it would boycott most north-south meetings until the NI Protocol is changed.
Its MLA Diane Dodds said there was "no risk" to the peace programme funding.
But Mr Murphy denied accusations his party was scaremongering and insisted concerns over the funding were a "fact".
"There is a timeframe attached year-by-year to that £1bn and if it isn't spent, then it can't be spent," he said.
"If we are not able to get sign off at the next north-south meeting then there is huge jeopardy over the ability of that programme to go forward."
The minister added the funding was due to be ready to roll-out at the end of this year, and also needed to be approved by the Stormont executive.
On Wednesday, Mrs Dodds rejected Mr Murphy's suggestion the money could be lost.
"The vast majority of that money is actually coming from the British government... the overwhelming majority is coming from London and that is completely and utterly not at risk," she told a Stormont committee.
But Mr Murphy said there was a "legal requirement" for the money to be signed off at the North South Ministerial Council.
"The DUP should really consider the consequences of their actions before they take them," he added.
The North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) is the main body for cross-border co-operation between the governments of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
It is attended by ministers from both sides of the border who oversee joint working in areas such as trade, food safety and agriculture.
But last week, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would "immediately" boycott most meetings until its demands over the Northern Ireland Protocol are met.
Peace Plus is a successor to programmes which have run since 1995 in Northern Ireland and the border counties in the Republic of Ireland.
It is funded by the UK, Republic of Ireland and EU.
Peace Plus is being managed by the Special European Union Programmes Body (SEUPB).
Northern Ireland and the border counties of the Republic of Ireland have received more than €3bn (£2.7bn) in peace projects since the scheme began.
Some of the best known projects include the Peace Bridge over the River Foyle and the regeneration of the Girdwood Barracks in north Belfast.
However, the bulk of the money has gone into smaller community projects.