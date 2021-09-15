Northern Ireland to Scotland bridge plans 'put to bed'
- Published
Plans to build a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland have been "put to bed", Northern Ireland's infrastructure minister has said.
Nichola Mallon said she was pleased to hear confirmation the plans had been shelved.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been a vocal supporter of the fixed link.
The UK government had commissioned a feasibility study to examine if the infrastructure project was possible.
The Financial Times reported on Monday that the plans, estimated to cost at least £15bn, had been axed due to limits placed on public spending by the Treasury.
Speaking at a meeting of Stormont's infrastructure committee, Ms Mallon said: "I was pleased that we got confirmation that the distraction of a £20bn fixed bridge, or three tunnels and a roundabout under the sea, has finally been put to bed.
"We all know around this table what we could do for infrastructure and for our communities with £20bn."
Ms Mallon said the government had yet to stump up the funds required for a series of infrastructure projects within Northern Ireland that it committed to supporting in the New Decade, New Approach agreement that restored power sharing in 2020.
"It was Boris Johnson who wanted the terminology to 'turbocharge our infrastructure' in New Decade, New Approach and I continue to make engagements with ministerial counterparts in the British government to press on them to realise that commitment."
She added: "I will continue to do what I can to secure the funding that has been promised."