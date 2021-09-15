SDLP leader Colum Eastwood calls for new law to stop election if Stormont fails
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The prime minister should fast track legislation at Westminster to stop an immediate assembly election if devolution collapses, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said.
The Foyle MP called for new laws to go through the Commons urgently.
He accused the DUP of having a "petulant strop" by threatening to walk away from the executive if the Northern Ireland Protocol does not change.
Boris Johnson said it was important Stormont was robust and continued.
He said the Northern Ireland Protocol created "lop-sidedness" and did not satisfy the Good Friday Agreement.
Meanwhile, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the EU should stop using Northern Ireland as a "political football".
'Too fragile'
He said it is a "dangerous game" and added that "Northern Ireland should not be used as some kind of ping pong between the UK and the EU".
The DUP Leader was giving evidence to the House of Lords Constitution Committee.
He told peers that the "delicate constitutional balance" in Northern Ireland was "too fragile for people to play games with".
He also said his party would boycott most north-south ministerial meetings and warned that it could not be "business as usual".
Speaking to the Lords committee, Sir Jeffrey said there needed to be changes to the protocol and said that "peace and prosperity are twins" that go hand in hand.
The Lagan Valley MP also said that difficulties over the protocol must not be allowed to "drag out".