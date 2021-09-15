Covid-19: NI records 10 Covid-linked deaths,1,304 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Ten coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,478.
Another 1,304 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 1,590 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 222,005 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 426 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Wednesday, down from 441 on Tuesday.
There were 36 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 41 the day before.
Last updated 15 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,498,979 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
So far, 1,300,383 first doses of the vaccination have been administered, with 1,198,596 second doses given.
Last updated 15 September at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,181 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
There are 309 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down 12 from Monday.
There are 60 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up two on Monday's figure.
Last updated 14 September at 17:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,045,546 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 3,737,703 were first doses and 3,307,843 were second doses.
Last updated 13 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland