Service held for Italian war internee in Ballycastle
- Published
The family of an Italian World War Two internee who was buried in an unmarked grave near Ballycastle has held a service to remember his life.
Antonio Nardone, who was 57, was killed when a torpedo struck the SS Arandora Star off the coast of County Donegal in July 1940.
His son Ernest, who turns 95 this week, was among relatives who visited the grave at Bonamargy Friary on Wednesday.
It followed an extensive search by family to find out more information.
An inscribed stone was also unveiled to remember Mr Nardone's life.
Hundreds died when the ship, carrying internees and prisoners of war, was targeted by a German U-boat.
The Arandora Star was on her way to Canada from Great Britain with Italian prisoners of war, mostly shop owners, barbers, and market salesmen,who had been arrested by the British as they were considered a threat once Italy had allied with Germany.
The ship was also carrying troops to guard the prisoners.
Mr Nardone, who had been born in Cassino in Italy, ran an ice cream business in Middlesbrough, England.
In a pamphlet produced to mark the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in the town in 2009, Ernest Nardone said there had been no warning that Italian citizens "were being rounded up and interned".
At the time, he said: "We had no time to say goodbye yet it would be wonderful to stand by dad's grave one day".
On Wednesday, Antonio's grandson, Peter Nardone, said the family had been searching for information for more than 14 years and the discovery was "a huge source of relief and comfort".
"We are hugely thankful to everyone who has helped us to get to this point," he explained.
Mr Nardone added the event was "especially meaningful" for his father "who lost his parent in such tragic circumstances as a young boy, and it means so much that we were able to reunite them in this way".
'Comforting experience'
Richard Holmes, the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said it was "a very emotional moment standing side-by-side with the Nardone family" at the service.
"I am very pleased that we were able to play a part in the search for their father and grandfather's final resting place," he said.
"We remembered Antonio and paid tribute to his life, as well as all others buried in the unmarked graves at Bonamargy.
"I hope it was a comforting experience after so many years of uncertainty, and the family can now be assured that Antonio's name will be remembered forever in this historic part of our borough."
Members of the Ballycastle Royal British Legion helped retrieve a handwritten note from a local funeral director who had collected and interred Antonio's body on 11 August 1940.
The Nardone family has appealed for help in locating the burial place of Giuseppe Tortolano, who was also onboard the ship.
They believe it is possible he may also have been buried in Bonamargy.