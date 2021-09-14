Holyland: Police condemn crowds disrupting residents' lives
- Published
Five people have been arrested and more than 2,500 bottles and cans of alcohol have been seized over two nights in Belfast's Holyland.
Police said large crowds of mainly young people gathered on the streets on Monday.
Five arrests were made for offences including disorderly behaviour and burglary.
Ten community resolution notices and a penalty notice for disorderly behaviour were handed out.
Police also reported three people to the Public Prosecution Service.
The area in the south of the city has a high concentration of students.
There have been problems for many years around drinking, partying and associated anti-social behaviour.
PSNI Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said the scenes on Sunday and Monday night were "disappointing".
On Sunday, 1,000 bottles and cans of alcohol were disposed of by police, and another 1,500 were seized on Monday.
The chief inspector said young people were travelling to the Holyland from other parts of the city and beyond.
"Far too many people are congregating in the streets of this residential area into the early hours of the morning, disrupting and upsetting residents," he said.
"Anyone who has moved to this part of south Belfast must take personal responsibility for their behaviour.
"Residents are fed up and police will robustly address any criminal activity.
"The result could be a young person obtaining a criminal record, which could have far reaching implications for any educational or professional opportunities."
Chf Insp Kirkpatrick appealed to parents and guardians.
"Parents and guardians who allow young people to visit friends or attend parties in this residential area should consider how they would feel, if they had hundreds of young people outside their home, keeping them and their families awake to all hours," he said.
"We are working with Belfast City Council to address on-street alcohol consumption, noise pollution and street cleansing."
Police said they would continue to work with the universities, further education colleges, partner agencies, residents and community representatives to address issues in the Holyland.
Meanwhile, extra police resources are being sent into the area.