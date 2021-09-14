Paul Hamill: Tributes after DUP councillor's death
- Published
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has paid tribute to its councillor Paul Hamill, who has died.
It is understood that Mr Hamill died after contracting Covid-19.
Mr Hamill was a member of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and he also previously served as its mayor.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described him as a "hard-working and dedicated representative" and said his loss "will be keenly felt".
'Dear friend'
"Having served as mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Paul was known and respected right across the community," Sir Jeffrey said in a DUP statement.
"Paul brought wide experience to his role as a public representative having worked in industry before spending many years as a pastor.
"Those skills and experience made him an invaluable part of our council team.
"We in the Democratic Unionist Party have lost a dear friend and colleague, but my thoughts are with Paul's wife Ruth, his children and the wider family circle at this most difficult time."
'Devastating'
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) members of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council also expressed their sympathy.
"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I extend my sincere sympathies to Paul's wife Ruth, their children and extended family," said Alderman Mark Cosgrove from the UUP.
"I also offer my condolences to Paul's colleagues. This is devastating news for them all and is hard to take in. Paul will be sadly missed by his family and many friends."