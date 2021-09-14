Paul Hamill: Tributes after DUP councillor's death
Tributes have been paid to the Democratic Unionist Party councillor Paul Hamill, who has died aged 46.
It is understood Mr Hamill died after contracting Covid-19.
Mr Hamill was a member of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and served as its mayor from June 2017 to May 2018.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) described him as a "hard-working and dedicated representative" and said his loss would be "keenly felt".
"Paul brought wide experience to his role as a public representative having worked in industry before spending many years as a pastor," Sir Jeffrey said.
"Those skills and experience made him an invaluable part of our council team.
"We in the Democratic Unionist Party have lost a dear friend and colleague, but my thoughts are with Paul's wife Ruth, his children and the wider family circle at this most difficult time."
'Devastating'
The current Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Billy Webb from the Alliance Party, released a statement on behalf of the council.
"It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of our colleague, Councillor Paul Hamill who sadly lost his battle with Covid," Mr Webb said.
"Many of us counted on him as a friend regardless of party affiliation, he treated everyone with great kindness, and will be greatly missed."
The mayor added that he would open a "virtual book of condolence" on Wednesday and invited "everyone who knew Paul to leave a message paying tribute to his memory and many accomplishments".
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) members of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council also expressed their sympathy.
"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I extend my sincere sympathies to Paul's wife Ruth, their children and extended family," said Alderman Mark Cosgrove from the UUP.
"I also offer my condolences to Paul's colleagues. This is devastating news for them all and is hard to take in. Paul will be sadly missed by his family and many friends."
Before he entered politics, Mr Hamill spent 11 years working for Belfast City Mission as a missionary in Rathcoole, County Antrim, according to the council's website.