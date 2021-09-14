Covid-19: NI records seven Covid-linked deaths, 1,590 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,468.
Another 1,590 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,199 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 220,701 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 441 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Tuesday, down from 457 on Monday.
There were 41 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, unchanged from the day before.
Last updated 14 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,496,461 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
So far, 1,298,956 first doses of the vaccination have been administered, with 1,197,505 second doses given.
Last updated 14 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,395 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
There are 321 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up six from Sunday.
There are 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down one from Sunday.
Last updated 13 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,005,781 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday.
Of those, 3,730,456 were first doses and 3,275,325 were second doses.
Last updated 10 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland