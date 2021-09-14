Defamation: MLAs divided over Mike Nesbitt proposed law reform
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
MLAs are divided over whether proposed changes to defamation law in Northern Ireland should be backed.
Assembly members have been debating a bill brought forward by Ulster Unionist (UUP) assembly member Mike Nesbitt.
He wants the law in Northern Ireland updated and said current legislation predates the internet.
The former UUP leader said there was need for a "deep dive review" of the current legislation, and proposed a Private Members' Bill.
He said there was a need to balance maintaining freedom of expression and ensuring people's reputation.
He said Northern Ireland's law needs to brought into line with England and Wales. The law on defamation there was reformed in 2013.
'Reputations trashed'
The Strangford MLA told the assembly that at present those who are wealthy are in a strong position, and "money was more important than the law in our current regime".
Mr Nesbitt said what happens on the internet needs to be tackled. He told the chamber that "this is where reputations are trashed second by second".
He also argued that as Northern Ireland did not have an official opposition or a second chamber to scrutinise the assembly the role of the media is "all the more important".
The former journalist who worked for BBC Northern Ireland and UTV said this was not about looking after his former colleagues and that he wanted to hear other MLAs opinions about his plans.
Mr Nesbitt also noted a review of the defamation laws in Northern Ireland, which had been commissioned by the executive, has not been acted upon.
The move by Mike Nesbitt was backed by the SDLP and the Alliance Party.
The South Belfast assembly member Matthew O 'Toole said "a free press is critical to our democracy", and there is "clear anecdotal evidence that laws have a chilling effect on free speech".
His comments were endorsed by the Alliance assembly member Andrew Muir who said this issue was about "openness and transparency".
However, other assembly members raised a series of reservations.
DUP assembly member Peter Weir said he was not convinced the planned changes would help the "majority of people" who wanted to take defamation action against large organisations.
Sinn Féin MLAs also expressed concerns about the content and detail of Mike Nesbitt's bill.
North Antrim assembly member Philip McGuigan said he was not convinced by the arguments being put forward.
The TUV leader Jim Allister used the occasion to criticise the Finance Minister Conor Murphy who he said had tried to prevent the debate taking place on the floor of the assembly.
Mr Allister said there was much in the bill he could support, but he had an issue with the terminology of "serious harm" being used in one of the bill's clauses, and said he had concerns about how this was defined.