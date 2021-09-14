High Street voucher: Teenagers submit complaints about exclusion
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
A number of young people have submitted complaints to the Department for the Economy about their exclusion from Stormont's high street voucher scheme.
The £140m programme will offer pre-paid cards worth £100 to all over 18s. Details on its start and end date will be announced later.
The scheme aims to help those businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.
The under-18s who have complained about being excluded are being assisted by the Children's Law Centre (CLC).
It said their complaints were made on the basis of the department overseeing its roll out not publicly consulting on the policy and failing to carry out an Equality Impact Assessment before making a decision to exclude under-18s.
A spokesperson for Department for the Economy said it had carried out an equality impact assessment.
The assessment, which was published online on 10 September, stated that "the impact regarding age is judged to be minor".
Policy officer at the Children's Law Centre, Claire Kemp, said equality screening was carried out "only after we lodged a complaint with the department", and that it was completed just days before the scheme was scheduled to go live.
"This policy has not been rushed, yet fundamental steps to avoid discriminating against protected groups, including young people, have been ignored or delayed to the extent of rendering them meaningless," she said.
The department's assessment stated that there were regulatory and financial concerns around issuing cards to minors, child-specific data protection issues and verification problems as no datasets currently exist which could be used to confirm the identity of 16 and 17-year-olds.
The date for the opening of the scheme is due to be announced at 11:00 BST.
Anyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland will be eligible for the pre-paid card by applying on the NI Direct website.
On Tuesday, SDLP assembly member Mark H Durkan expressed concern that some older and vulnerable people without internet access "could end up missing out".
The Department for the Economy said a phone line would be available for those unable to apply online.
People will also be able to register to complete an application on behalf of a "limited number" of other people.