Covid-19: Disabled boy's family 'drained' by lack of respite service
- Published
The mother of a severely disabled boy has said a lack of respite services during Covid left her family "drained emotionally, physically and mentally".
The family won a High Court challenge against the South Eastern Trust for changing the use of one respite centre to a longer-term facility for children.
On Thursday a judge ruled that the trust breached a legal duty to the boy.
The judge identified a failure to reassess the 12-year-old's needs after care facilities were repurposed.
The court in Belfast ruled that the child, who has profound autism, and his family cannot be named to protect his identity.
His mother told BBC News NI's Evening Extra programme that the challenging behaviour's her son displays increased "10-fold" when the coronavirus pandemic hit and he was left without his routine.
"My son sometimes doesn't sleep until five or six in the morning but it's not like you're up all night with a baby," she added.
"A baby doesn't attack you or hurt themselves," she said.
'Making himself sick'
Her son engages in self-injurious behaviour.
She said that included "headbanging so you would have been cleaning up a lot of his blood from walls".
"He was engaging in other behaviours which had never been prevalent before Covid just from being at home all the time - he was making himself sick.
"You were cleaning up blood, sick and he was engaging in smearing his own faeces on the walls.
"Setting aside the cleaning, which is distressing in itself, he was attacking you and perhaps himself and we also have two other children at home."
Due to his condition her son had been assessed as requiring short overnight breaks at a facility and has attended the respite facility, which he enjoyed, for seven years.
She said the respite services were a lifeline and during the pandemic was a time when those services would have been needed more than ever.
"We were on our knees and it made us angry and upset," she said.
"You just hoped you would get a call to say respite services are up and running again so you could get a decent night's sleep."
'We see respite as a holiday'
She said she had been "ecstatic" with the judge's decision.
"It has been a long, hard slog while trying to maintain a job and also looking after my son and two other children with disabilities," she said.
"Respite is priceless - you cannot put a monetary value on a decent night's sleep.
"We are unable to go on family holidays and we see respite as a holiday."
Proceedings were brought over a decision taken by the trust in June 2020.
In September lawyers representing the boy contacted the trust about the provision of respite care.
They were told that having initially closed the facility - described in court only as SH - due to the pandemic, a decision had then been made to repurpose the facility for longer-term child placements, rather than respite services.
In pre-action correspondence, the trust explained that a decision was made in June 2020 to accommodate children who had been removed from home.
The change required an application to vary SH's statement of purpose as two types of care could not be provided at the same time.
The trust said it was a temporary proposal until alternative arrangements would enable the facility to go back to its original purpose.
In March this year the facility did return to its previous use, although with reduced capacity to meet the need for social distancing and increased hygiene.
The boy's mother challenged the lawfulness of the decision taken at the time the centre reopened and the judge agreed that there had been a legal flaw.
Short term breaks now restored
He said: "The respondent trust was in breach of the statutory duty which it owed to the applicant by reason of the decision to repurpose the SH facility and thereby deny the applicant short-term breaks.
"No reassessment of the applicant's needs or arrangements was carried out and therefore the duty created by the existing assessment continued throughout this period."
The judge also confirmed: "The short-term breaks now having been restored, the relief in this case will be declaratory only."
The case was taken on the family's behalf by the Children's Law Centre.
Its mental health solicitor Eamon McNally told Evening Extra that the ruling was "incredibly important".
"It is recognising respite is so important for families and recognising that when a trust makes a decision to reduce or limit that service that the impact is not on just one individual but multiple families.
"We have almost 50 families impacted by the decisions to repurpose the unit," he said.
BBC News NI asked the South Eastern Trust for a response to the case but it said it was not in a position to comment on it.