Covid-19: NI records eight Covid-linked deaths, 1,199 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
One of the people who died was aged between 20 and 39, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,461.
Another 1,199 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, down from 1,424 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Monday, the Department of Health reported that a total of 219,111 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 457 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Monday, down from 461 on Saturday.
There were 41 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down two from Saturday.
Thirty two of those with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units were on ventilators on Monday.
Last updated 13 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,493,882 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
So far, 1,297,882 first doses of the vaccination have been administered, with 1,196,000 second doses given.
Last updated 13 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,466 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, down from 1,620 on Friday.
A total of 365,313 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 310 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down 17 from Friday.
There are 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down one from Friday.
Last updated 11 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,005,781 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday.
Of those, 3,730,456 were first doses and 3,275,325 were second doses.
Last updated 10 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland