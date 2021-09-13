Covid-19 vaccine clinics open on Northern Ireland campuses
Walk-in clinics have been set up in universities and further education colleges in a bid to get more more students vaccinated against Covid-19.
The first of 60 clinics will open on Monday as part of the Department of Health's "jabbathon" drive.
They will cover 30 campuses and offer first doses to students throughout September.
About 72% of 18 to 29-year-olds in Northern Ireland have had at least one Covid vaccine dose.
Nearly 88% of adults have received one dose and about 82% have been fully vaccinated.
The push for a higher vaccination rate among the younger adult cohort included a pop-up clinic over the weekend at one of of Belfast's best-known music venues.
A list of the walk-in clinics, run by health trust vaccinator teams, is available online.
The new clinics are opening as mass vaccination centres begin to wind down.
Health Minister Robin Swann thanked the staff who had worked "tirelessly" to administer nearly 2.5 million doses of the vaccine.
Seven mass vaccination centres operated by Northern Ireland's five health trusts have administered 1.5 million doses between them.
"We saw leisure and concert facilities converted to mass vaccination centres and there has been a monumental effort by health staff, students and volunteers who adapted at pace to deliver," the minister said.
"I commend each and every one for their involvement.
"Every vaccine given helps to protect that individual, those they come in contact with and will help ensure our health service can better cope with the forthcoming winter pressures."