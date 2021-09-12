Belfast Trust appeals for off-duty nurses to come in
- Published
The Belfast Trust has appealed for any available registered or unregistered nurses to come in to work.
On Sunday evening, the trust said hospitals were under "extreme pressure" caring for an increasing number of sick patients.
Meanwhile the Western Trust said there were more than 50 people waiting in the South West Acute hospital's emergency department.
Both trusts are asking the public to use alternative services if possible.
Unregistered nurses include both band two and three healthcare workers.
We are under extreme pressure as we care for an increasing number of sick patients.— Belfast Trust (@BelfastTrust) September 12, 2021
We are asking for any available nursing staff (both registered & unregistered) who can help this afternoon, tonight & over the coming days to contact their DptManager or call 07907979719. pic.twitter.com/Oj2xRynbTW
The Belfast Trust said: "Our teams are currently under extreme pressure across our hospitals as we care for an increasing number of sick patients alongside emergency admissions.
"Every effort is being made to ensure a continuous high level of care can be delivered. Our priority will remain to deliver safe, effective and compassionate care."
This is not the first time such appeals have been made, as hospitals struggle to cope with Covid-related pressures, a lack of beds and staffing issues.