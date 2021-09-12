All-Ireland final: Victorious Tyrone set for Omagh homecoming
Tyrone is set for a glorious homecoming after triumphing over Mayo in Saturday's All-Ireland final.
The team secured Tyrone's fourth All-Ireland title on Saturday at Croke Park beating Mayo 2-14 to 0-15.
The players will be making their homecoming to Healy Park, their home ground in Omagh, later on Sunday.
Following their victory, Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers congratulated Tyrone on their All-Ireland victory.
First Minister the DUP's Paul Givan applauded the team's "passion and determination" which, he said, had been mirrored by their supporters.
"This is a significant achievement after what has been a very difficult period for elite sports," said Mr Givan.
"It is great to see our local sportspeople excel, and the Tyrone team has certainly done that."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Féin, said Tyrone had given people "hope, positivity and a cause for optimism".
"Congratulations to Tyrone Seniors on winning the All-Ireland and bringing the Sam Maguire home after 13 years," Ms O'Neill said.
"This campaign has not been without its challenges but was fought with real determination, and brought the county together in support of the team."
Tyrone has won the All-Ireland senior football championship three times in 2003, 2005 and 2008.
They have also lost three times, most recently in 2018.
The result was a bitter pill for their opponents - Mayo has waited 70 years to bring the Sam Maguire cup back to the county, but their wait now goes on.
