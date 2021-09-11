Covid-19: Limelight in Belfast vaccine venue for young people
People queued from early on Saturday at one of Belfast's best known-music venues, as the vaccination programme continues to target the young.
Organisers of the pop-up clinic at the Limelight on Saturday and Sunday hope to see about 600 people in total through its doors.
In Northern Ireland, about 72% of 18-29-year-olds have had at least one jab.
The figure for the overall adult population is almost 90%, but the gap may be starting to close.
The chief medical officer, Sir Michael McBride, said: "It's about bringing the vaccine to people and that's what we've been doing with our mobile clinics and this is just a further example of that.
"Over 70% of people in our intensive care at present have not been vaccinated.
"Do the sums - do you really want to end up in intensive care in hospital, really sick?
"Or do you want to take a few minutes out of your day, come down and get the jab and get protection.
"I want everyone vaccinated. If we can get to 90% that would be an achievement and we're pushing close to that."
Those getting jabbed at the Limelight will get a free ticket to a gig at Ormeau Park next week.
The nurse in charge, Ross Mawhinney, said the tickets were an extra incentive.
"But they're coming primarily to get the vaccine," he added.
"Some of these young people are actually very busy in their lives and have found it difficult from the start of December, really, to get down to the mass vaccination centres and perhaps some of the mobile clinics.
"The response, so far, has been fantastic and we've had a lot of young people coming through the door."
One 18-year-old woman who got the vaccine said she had recently lost her mother to Covid.
"Something's better than nothing and you'd rather be protected," she said.
Another woman said: "I'm so busy and this just gave me the perfect opportunity just to come down and get it and get it out of the way.
"More people should get it anyway because without it, it's just going to keep coming about."
Saturday also sees the closure of the marquee outside the SSE Arena.
However, the drive to get the younger cohort jabbed will continue - on Monday, 60 walk-in vaccine clinics will open across 30 further and higher education campuses.
On Friday, six deaths linked to Covid-19 were announced in Northern Ireland along with a further 1,687 cases.